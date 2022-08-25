Anchor Protocol Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.29 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 98% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

