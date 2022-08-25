Analyzing Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $609.59 million 11.79 -$53.00 million ($1.18) -86.89 Marathon Digital $150.46 million 10.70 -$36.17 million ($2.00) -6.89

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 1 17 0 2.84 Marathon Digital 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Five9 and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Five9 presently has a consensus price target of $146.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.72%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.28%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Five9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -11.70% -27.15% -4.85% Marathon Digital -114.11% 6.10% 3.28%

Risk & Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.35, indicating that its share price is 435% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

