Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for II-VI (IIVI)

II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2022 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $75.00.

8/25/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $80.00 to $65.00.

8/24/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00.

8/22/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $110.00.

8/12/2022 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

8/9/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $110.00.

7/25/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $58.00.

7/5/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/1/2022 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

II-VI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,602. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $46,448,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in II-VI by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 394,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in II-VI by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 289,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 61,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

