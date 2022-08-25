Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

