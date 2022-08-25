Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $218.30

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.2 %

SNOW opened at $159.49 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.05 and a 200-day moving average of $180.70.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

