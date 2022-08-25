Analysts Set Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Target Price at $109.60

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

PUMSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Puma has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

