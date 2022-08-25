Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) PT at $19.50

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Up 2.5 %

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

