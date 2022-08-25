Analysts Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) PT at $26.36

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

IDEXY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.04. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.05.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

