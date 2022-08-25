Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

MDNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Medicenna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDNA. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.