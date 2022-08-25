Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,374,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

