Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 138 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.57. 58,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $371.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.