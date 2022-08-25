Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $208.68. The stock had a trading volume of 49,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day moving average is $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.