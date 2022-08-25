Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 11,527 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 6.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in American Express by 4,232.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Insider Activity

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.00. 19,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.