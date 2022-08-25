Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

S&P Global stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,680. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.74.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

