Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Trading Up 1.7 %

Intel stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.44. 289,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,366,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

