Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 181,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,622,492. The stock has a market cap of $267.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.