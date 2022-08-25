Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes $743,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,528 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

SHEL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.