Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases 2,295 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.77. 3,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,098. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.