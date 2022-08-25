Amica Retiree Medical Trust Invests $263,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.63. 252,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,880,960. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

