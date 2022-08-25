Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,922,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CRL traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $212.20. 194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

