Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $624,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $1,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $264.02. 3,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day moving average of $242.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

