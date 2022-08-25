Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.27 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.07. 5,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,588. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

