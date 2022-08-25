Amica Retiree Medical Trust Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $287.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,758. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.25. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.