Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $52,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $244.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,408. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

