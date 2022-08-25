Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.85. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

