American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

American Well Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of American Well stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,442.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,885 shares of company stock worth $2,576,154. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile



American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

