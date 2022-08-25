American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

NYSE AXP opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

