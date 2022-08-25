American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $160.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average of $167.31. The company has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

