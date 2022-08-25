American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 862,136 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 862,136 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $128,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after buying an additional 1,569,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,930,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,121,000 after purchasing an additional 331,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

