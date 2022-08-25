American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 564,883 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 564,883 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $124,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.