American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,206 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cigna worth $133,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 83,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 837.5% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 75,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.7% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $288.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $293.96.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

