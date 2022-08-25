American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Essex Property Trust worth $169,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Shares of ESS opened at $280.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

