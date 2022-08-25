American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 879,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $185,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen stock opened at $201.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $347.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

