American Century Companies Inc. Has $180.12 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Penske Automotive Group worth $180,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,014,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,223.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 916.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $120.22 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

