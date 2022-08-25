American Century Companies Inc. Has $150.51 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,093,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.44% of Graphic Packaging worth $150,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $67,519,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $54,697,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,510,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,456,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

