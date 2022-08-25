American Century Companies Inc. Has $122.06 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,682 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 5.75% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $122,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76.

