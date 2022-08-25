American Century Companies Inc. Buys 660,969 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,726,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of ChampionX worth $140,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,029,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,150,000 after buying an additional 457,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 19.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after buying an additional 2,065,566 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Stock Up 2.3 %

CHX opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.