American Century Companies Inc. Buys 108,935 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of BlackRock worth $166,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $700.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $652.73 and a 200 day moving average of $679.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

