American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,015 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $167,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

