American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 770,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,993,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Rating)

American Battery Technology Company, a battery materials company, engages in supplying battery metals. It operates through three divisions: Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling, Primary Battery Metal Manufacturing Technologies, and Primary Resources Development. It has built a technology platform to provide a source of battery metals to help meet the demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.