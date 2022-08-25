American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 770,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,993,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
American Battery Technology Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.
About American Battery Technology
American Battery Technology Company, a battery materials company, engages in supplying battery metals. It operates through three divisions: Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling, Primary Battery Metal Manufacturing Technologies, and Primary Resources Development. It has built a technology platform to provide a source of battery metals to help meet the demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries.
