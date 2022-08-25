AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 98.1% in August

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmeraMex International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.83.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
