AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 98.1% in August

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. AmeraMex International has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

AmeraMex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.