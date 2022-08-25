Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 1,185,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,668,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amcor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

