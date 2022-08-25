AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Shares Down 5.6%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 64,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 36,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

