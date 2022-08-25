Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Amalgamated Financial worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 125,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at $189,511,489.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $459,510. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

