Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Aluminum Co. of China Stock Performance

NYSE ACH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.53. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

