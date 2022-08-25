alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

alstria office REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALSRF remained flat at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

