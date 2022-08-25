ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.99 and last traded at $34.01. Approximately 5,849 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

