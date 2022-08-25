Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $200,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 515,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,880,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

