Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 468,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,880,960. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

