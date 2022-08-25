Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Director Buys $49,700.00 in Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alpha Teknova Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TKNO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 20,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,997. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -1.05.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

